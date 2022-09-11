Ana de Armas in a white tunic dress and jewel detail

Actress Ana de Armas received this past Friday, September 9, the ‘Hollywood Rising Star’ award at the Deauville American Film Festival. This French initiative celebrates its 48th edition in 2022 and aims to highlight the diversity of American cinema, from major Hollywood productions to independent films. Last night after the award, The evening continued with the screening of the film ‘Blonde’ by Andrew Dominik in which Ana is the protagonist playing the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Interpretation for which days ago he received an ovation of up to 14 minutes. An image of Brad Pitt himself applauding his acting partner that has gone viral on the networks.

Ana de Armas: Arab-inspired dress on the ‘red carpet’

Definitely, The Cuban has become the actress of the moment and one of the main focuses of attention towards her lies in the choice of her wardrobe in the number of red carpets you’ve been walking lately. We have been able to see her at the Venice Biennale in a beautiful long coral evening dress signed by Louis Vuitton. And now for this Deauville Festival, the actress has chosen a perfect dress for the ‘red carpet’ with an inspiration that transports us to traditional Arab dresses, tunic type. A long white chiffon garment with a V-neckline and long sleeves embellished with gold-toned jewel detailing, which is pronounced in the cuffs of the sleeves, neckline and the front of the garment. As for hair and make-up, hair gathered in a jumpsuit and natural ‘makeup’ with eye shadow in brown tones that intensifies her look.

gtres

gtres