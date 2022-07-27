Ana de Armas in Blonde: Look at her new images as Marilyn Monroe

Since the beginning of March 2019 we confirm that the Cuban actress, Anne of Armswould be the one who would bring to life Marilyn Monroe In this intimate portrait inspired by the novel by Joyce Carol Oates. However, how she would look like the diva in this story set in the fifties and sixties was a question that haunted us for several years.

It was precisely in 1953, after having started her career five years earlier as a model and actress, when Marilyn Monroe he established himself as the icon he was until the end of his days. That was the year she premiered Niagara, Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend Y How to Marry a Millionaire, which made her emerge as a sexual symbol of the time. Hence some of the outfits that you shared Anne of Arms return to outfits that we immediately associate with celebrity.

Ana de Armas in Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic. 2022 ©Netflix

His interpretation as Lorelei Lee, when she was sheathed in that fuchsia pink dress with long gloves that today could very well enroll in the Fall-Winter 2022 collection of valentineor what about the mythical white dress with halter neckline and pleated skirt that he wore in 1955 in the movie The Seven Year Itch. Both outfits were designed by the costume designer, William Travilla, with whom he collaborated in several productions.

These epic fashion moments appear in the photographs of Anne of Arms, who wears that elegant bob with volume and pronounced waves that marked the style of the native of Los Angeles. There is also a blue polka dot dress and a combination with printed high-waisted trousers that we can’t wait to see on screen to recall more key moments that continue to influence our fashion choices today.