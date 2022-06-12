Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’, the new ‘biopic’ about the legendary Marilyn Monroe | Cinema | Entertainment

Cuban actress Ana de Armas is stepping strong in her career with roles that have gradually given her prominence. Now, from the hand of Andrew Dominik and produced by Brad Pitt for Netflix, will give life to Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) in Blondea film that has been in the works since 2010 and has made headlines of all kinds, from changes in the leading actress to rumors about cunnilingus bloody.

According to Dominik, the script contains little dialogue and has described the film as an “avalanche of images and events”.

Netflix asked the director to tone down the sexual content. Regardless, the film received an NC-17 (Not suitable for children under 17) rating. In fact, it has been speculated that the constant delay of the release of the film by the streaming platform streaming it’s due to heavy re-editing to try to remove some of the more explicit sexual content.

In this way, Netflix could have required Dominik to re-edit the film to “curb its excesses” and reduce its sexual content. Something that the director seems to have resisted tooth and nail: “It is a demanding film. If the public doesn’t like it, it’s the damn public’s fault.” declared. Apparently the lifeline for Blonde was the great reception to the work of Ana de Armas in no time to die.

Adrien Brody and Ana de Armas during the filming of ‘Blonde’, on the beach in Malibu (California). Photo: Ability Films/SplashNews.com

When Jessica Chastain was offered the lead role, thanks to Brad Pitt’s convincing her, it was Chastain herself who said no and subsequently left him. The same thing happened with Naomi Watts.

Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote the book of the same name in which Blonde it was based on, said she’s seen a rough cut and called it “amazing, brilliant” and “very disturbing,” and also said it’s “a completely ‘feminist’ performance… I’m not sure any male director has achieved anything So”. With high praise from the book’s writer and a cast that also includes Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, Blonde It will clearly be a movie not to be missed when it opens later this year.

Andrew Dominik, also responsible for The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford (with Brad Pitt) has said that he “supposes that (Blonde) could have gone to the Venice Film Festival, could have come out in last year’s fall harvest, but… it took a while to cut it. All my movies take a while to cut.”

The director is sure that the film will have a world premiere at the next Cannes Film Festival (May 17-28, 2022). But the film may be postponed due to the scandalous controversy over its rating.

The actress

For the acting challenge of this fictional chronicle of Marilyn’s inner life, De Armas spent a few months trying to perfect Monroe’s voice, spending up to three hours in the makeup room looking like the legendary actress. “It took me nine months of dialect training and practice, and a few (automated dialogue replacement) sessions. It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried,” he says on IMDB.

the actress of Backstabbing, Water Deep Y Stone handsentered the scene in 2019, reviving interest in Blonde when everyone gave the project for dead and buried. “It was the most intense work I’ve done as an actress,” Ana de Armas told EW. “It took me a year to prepare for that: research, accent and everything you can imagine. Read material, talk to Andrew Dominik for months and get ready to start. It was three months of non-stop filming, like a crazy schedule. It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever done. I can’t wait for it to come out. It’s a very special movie, and Andrew is a genius. He is one of the best filmmakers I have ever worked with.”

In the months in which De Armas filmed Blondeshe was also preparing and filming her role as 007’s assistant spy in the James Bond movie No Time to Die (no time to die). “I was preparing for Blondeand then the movie was pushed and I was called to No Time to Die. I went to London and I only had like ten days or two weeks of training, which is not much for everything I had to do, which made me very nervous, ”she confessed to Variety.

He continued: “And then on top of that, Daniel (Craig, who plays Bond) got injured and I had to postpone my shoot and go back to doing Marilyn Monroe, which is completely different from everything else, emotionally, mentally and physically, and then three months later I went back to London and was a Bond girl again. All that training I did is gone and forgotten! But it all worked out, and I was working with the best possible team, and that made it happen, so I’m happy with that.”

For her role as the late actress, Ana had to go bald at every shoot. “I had to go bald every day, because of the blonde wigs,” she said in an interview with Byrdie. “(Marilyn) went through different shades of blonde, from golden to platinum, so for these wigs that are beautifully made, you can’t have anything dark underneath, so we had to do a bald spot every day from my forehead to and around my whole head.”

Monroe’s troubled private life received much attention. She struggled with addiction, her mood disorders, and with her dating relationships. “Her life was not easy, because you really have to dig into that period and what happened to her and her story and who she was, and maybe you know some of her story, but it was very intense.” Says De Armas.

Thus, Ana de Armas joins the large cast of actresses who have given life to Marilyn Monroe in film and television, such as Misty Rowe (Good Bye Norma Jean1976), Paula Lane (Goodnight Sweet Marilyn1989), Theresa Russell (insignificance1985), Barbara Niven (The Rat Pack1998), Michelle Williams (My week with Marilyn, 2011), among others.

As a curious fact, Ana De Arma’s dog, Elvis, plays the role of Marilyn’s dog in Blonde. (YO)