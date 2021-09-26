Ana de Armas in the film with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Ana de Armas joined the cast of The Gray Man, the film by Joe And Anthony Russo which will arrive on Netflix. The actress will flank Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans (with whom he has previously worked in Murder Dinner – Knives Out). The Russo brothers developed the project for Sony, but the film was later bought by Netflix, which set aside the largest budget in its history to produce it. Filming will begin in January.

The Russos wrote the screenplay, while the writers of Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely, their regular collaborators on all the films they’ve directed for Marvel, gave the script a pass recently. The directors will produce together with Mike Larocca for their company, AGBO, while Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum And Chris Castaldi they will produce for Roth Kirschenbaum.

The Gray Man

The film will star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. The intention is to create a new franchise in the same way as James Bond, and the budget made available by Netflix confirms it: we are talking about over 200 million dollars. This is the largest investment ever made by the streaming giant.

Loading... Advertisements

The screenplay is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, which centers on a paid killer and former CIA agent named Court Gentry (Gosling), known as The Gray Man. In the film, his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans) will hunt him down. The idea is that Gosling will then reprise the role in other films.

Source: Deadline