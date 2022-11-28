Ana de Armas is a trend because she was also a victim of Pablo Motos in El Hormiguero

In a video released on Twitter, Internet users have wanted to continue reminding the Spanish presenter Pablo Motos of his macho behavior in his program El Hormiguero, after a campaign by the Ministry of Equality in that country put him as an example of what must be eradicated on television in relation to discrimination against women.

After the users of that social network revealed videos of several actresses who have suffered sexist comments and inappropriate behavior by Pablo Motos, among which are Elsa Pataki, Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart, now it was the turn for the awkward moment that Ana de Armas lived in her beginnings.

In a video circulating on Twitter, you can see how since Ana de Armas enters the set, Motos states that he is trying to conquer her, that “she is scared”, asks her if she has sex scenes in the film, makes comments about her physique and congratulates her for having publicly acknowledged that the ones she likes the most about her body are “her tits”.

Ana attended the Pablo Motos program again in 2021, but she did not do it in person.

The Ministry of Equality launched a campaign against day-to-day macho violence a few days ago. To generate an impact, they replicated some macho attitudes from media people, avoiding their names. One of the characters in the commercial is a handsome television presenter who asks her guest a macho question, drooling in front of her. The scene tries to imitate the question that Pablo Motos asked Elsa Pataky about the sensuality of her underwear. Now, the Antena 3 presenter has wanted to respond to this indirect attack by the ministry headed by Irene Montero.

“More than a million euros of public money has been spent to make a television campaign to call me macho. I know it’s almost vulgar because they call it to everyone, but they made an announcement to me. Spending that with the country as it is, is indecent, ”said Pablo Motos in his program.

And that is why the whole world “fell on him”. To the collection that many users have added the reaction of politicians, journalists and personalities from the world of culture. Many of them have been stupefied by the scant self-criticism of the also businessman. The rapper Rayden has been one of those who has revealed his amazement and has done so in a concert with a rhyme that portrays those who justify themselves with “buts” to hide their machismo, racism or homophobia.