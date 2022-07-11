“Ana de Armas is a wonderful actress”: writer praises new film about Marilyn Monroe

Blonde (Blonde) is one of the most anticipated films of the second half of the year. Directed by Andrew Dominik (The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford, Kill them softly), the film explores the tensions between the public and private life of Marilyn Monroe, played by the Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas.

The dark idea of ​​the film comes from the novel of the same name by the American author Joyce Carol Oates, published with success 22 years ago. In statements that should reassure those who enjoyed that book, the writer has just given her approval to the film that will land on Netflix September 23.

“Andrew Dominik is a very brilliant director. I think he was able to show the experience of Norma Jeane Baker from her perspective, instead of seeing it from the outside, the male gaze of her looking at a woman. He dove into his perspective”, He said at the Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland, according to Variety.

“She gained fame in the world, but that is not an identity you can live with. It’s one that made a lot of money for a lot of men, but not a lot for her. When she died, at 36, she didn’t have enough money for a proper funeral,” she explained of the Hollywood icon.

The novelist also had warm words for the protagonist of Blonde and the process he faced to assume the duality of the character.

“(Norma Jeane Baker) transforming into Marilyn always took hours. To Ana de Armas, the wonderful actress who plays herI think it took about four hours of makeup. So when you see them on the screen, they don’t really exist. It’s like a fantastic picture,” she stated.

“As Marilyn got older, they kept giving her these roles where she was playing a young star and she felt humiliated. You can’t keep playing this dumb blonde as you approach 40. Some people say that she committed suicide. I don’t necessarily think that. I think she may have died of something like extreme despair.”

Previously, Dominik shared the keys to his approach to the character, noting that “the film is sincere. It is made with love. It is made with good intentions. But at the same time he is full of rage.”

Also starring Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson, the film sounds like a letter from the next edition of the Venice Film Festival –August 31 to September 10–, where it would be shown before its launch on streaming.