Ana de Armas is against James Bond being a woman and explained why

The departure of Daniel Craig from the saga of james-bond It has left a void that is not very easy to fill. After starring in the last five feature films in the franchise, the actor decided it was time to go. this has left 007 role vacant on the big screen and the speculation about who should be the next actor to play him continues.

The list of candidates is extensive, but the possibility that Bond changes gender and is a woman. Although many welcome that option, most fans are opposed.

One that has recently joined the debate is Anne of Arms. The actress had a part in No Time to Die (No time to die), the last installment of 007 that premiered in 2021. In said film, the Cuban plays Paloma, a CIA agent who helps Bond on his way through Havana. Although her participation was very brief, fans were impressed and wanted to see the character in action again.

Ana de Armas played Paloma in the last installment of James Bond

The truth is that De Armas was asked again about whether James Bond should be a woman or not. Without hesitating for a second, the actress considers that “There is no need for a female Bond”. “This is a novel, and it leads into this world of James Bond and this fantasy of that universe that he finds himself in,” he said. the 34-year-old performer.

What you would like is James Bond female characters have greater recognition and substance. “That’s what I think is more interesting than changing things,” she added.

Related news

De Armas’s words are similar to those of Barbara Broccoli, the producer of James Bond. For some time now, Broccoli has closed the door on the possibility of a female Bond. “James Bond can be any color, but he’s male,” she added, “I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having it played by a woman. I think women are much more interesting than that.”

Daniel Craig was the last actor to play 007

In recent years the bond saga has striven for give more substantial roles to their female characters. The last film not only had the presence of the character of Ana de Armas, but also the return of Madeleine Swann, the character played by Lea Seydoux. Nomi was also introduced (Lashana Lynch), an agent who at the beginning of the film has the designation 007, before returning said number to its original owner.

These three characters had important roles in the plot and without them the story would not have progressed in the same way. It’s definitely a big change from the old ones. “Bond girls”, who were a mere accessory of the protagonist, and even sometimes mistreated by him. However, many think that the definitive solution is for a woman to take on the role of the agent.

For now, only time will tell. Meanwhile, the list of candidates continues to grow. From Idris Elba to Henry Cavill, passing through Tom Hardy, are just some of the names that sound like favorites to be the next incarnation of the famous British agent. Now it only remains to speculate, since as the producer of the saga has made clear, they will still take a long time before announcing the next james-bond.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.