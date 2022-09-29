Entertainment

Ana de Armas is “disgusted” that her nudes in ‘Blonde’ go viral

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Ana de Armas before the acting and media challenge of being Marilyn Monroe

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. We’re telling her story from her point of view. I’m making people feel what she felt. When we had to shoot these kinds of scenes, like Kennedy’s, it was hard for everyone. But at the same time, I knew I had to go there to find the truth,” said Anne of Arms to publication a few days before the premiere of Blonde on Netflix, and during the Venice International Film Festival, where the film received a 14-minute standing ovation, the longest of any film.

Now, although the actress has given life to other characters that have nothing to do with Marilyn in other productions such as The Gray Man Y Knives Outthe anguish of being the object of intense fascination for reasons that go beyond his work.

Ana de Armas disgusted because her nudes in Blonde will go viral
Ana de Armas was born and raised in Cuba, moved to Spain and then to Los Angeles

“It was one of the things that brought me closer to Marilyn. After all, Monroe was serious about acting, even when she was only seen as an object. She loved what she did. She loved the profession and respected it a lot. He just didn’t get that back,” the interpreter revealed.

Ana de Armas disgusted because her nudes in Blonde will go viral
Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cardi B Lost Millions of Contract Dollars Over Strip Club Fight

22 seconds ago

Ellen Pompeo and the kitchen that no one from Grey’s Anatomy can beat

10 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian worries her sisters over her weight loss after her split with Tristan Thompson

11 mins ago

Jameela Jamil spoke with Infobae for “She-Hulk”: “Change is terrifying for those who saw everything from a male perspective”

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button