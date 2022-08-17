Ana de Armas is highly criticized for her interpretation of Marilyn Monroe, but this happens that she did not expect…

There is more than a month to go before the long-awaited premiere on Netflix of ‘Blonde’, the biographical film about Marilyn Monroe where actress Ana de Armas plays the iconic American character. Despite the fact that most Internet users have applauded the impressive physical resemblance between the Cuban and the singer, not all have been satisfied with the performance of the actress and some have especially criticized the choice of a Cuban actress to represent one of the greatest American entertainment icons.

After seeing the second trailer for ‘Blonde’, based on the fictional novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oats, criticism has rained down on Ana de Armas because “she doesn’t make her character believable due to her accent,” she said. a netizen. One viewer has said that he is not willing “to pretend Marilyn Monroe was Hispanic just so Ana de Armas can work.”

Despite the harsh criticism that the actress has received, the heirs of the American’s heritage have defended her. Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer of Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns Marilyn Monroe’s estate, told TMZ: “Ana has artfully captured the essence of Marilyn’s voice. She is known for her ragged breath (… ) Marilyn has served as a muse and inspiration to fans of all genders, all ethnicities, and all walks of life, and her influence will only continue. There are no rules when it comes to how an artist can honor her legacy.”

In the same vein, Marc Rosen, director of entertainment for the ABG group, said: “Ana de Armas was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its own right!” In addition, Pedro Almodóvar, in his column for Diario.es, wrote: “I must be one of the few who have seen Blonde, the wonderful film by Andrew Dominik, where Ana de Armas plays Marilyn in a chillingly real way” .

The 34-year-old actress explained in an interview with ‘The Times of London’ that she prepared for nine months for the interpretation of the American diva, especially in handling the accent she had. “It took me nine months to train my dialectics, practice and some ADR sessions. It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried,” she assured.

Movie “Blonde” Is Set For Movie Premiere Next September. Critics consider that ‘Blonde’ could be a highly controversial film, in fact, it is the first produced by Netflix to receive an NC-17 rating, that is, it is not suitable for children under 17 years of age. The film will explore the mystery surrounding the death of Marilyn Monroe, found dead at the age of 36, as well as the sexual abuse and other dark episodes in the artist’s life. The long-awaited production could represent stardom for Ana de Armas, and her jump to Hollywood, which in recent years has been quite in demand.