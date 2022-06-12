Ana de Armas is identical to Marilyn Monroe and these first PHOTOS of ‘Blonde’ are the proof

After delays and controversies, everything indicates that the film ‘Blonde’about the life of Marilyn Monroewill finally be released sometime in 2022, with none other than the Cuban-American actress, Anne of Armsin the skin of the iconic bombshell that swept its popularity in the 50s.

At the end of 2021 it was learned that the film had changed its release date and it was rumored that the main reason had been the high sexual content that the tape had, so its filmmakers had to change it to a more moderate version about the life of the famous actress.

Ana de Armas will play the legendary Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’. Photo: Special

Almost 60 years have passed since the mysterious death of monroeAlthough the official version determined that it was a suicide, there are still doubts and theories that speak of a possible murder. It is not yet known if this biopic will touch on this delicate topic, but what is certain is that comparisons have already begun between the actress of “No Time to Die” and the most beloved blonde in Hollywood, well, certainly the resemblance between the two stars has shocked fans looking forward to this premiere.

It is worth mentioning that this Netflix adaptation comes from the acclaimed novel ‘Blonde’written by Joyce Carol Oates and is directed by Andrew Dominik.

The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ book of the same name. Photo: Special

At first there was talk of Jessica Chastain Y naomi watts as the first names to position themselves for this role, however, shortly after it became official that de Armas was chosen to interpret the life and work of Norma Jeane Mortenson (Marilyn Monroe’s real name).

Now the actress with Latin roots will have the enormous task of surpassing the incomparable michelle williams and his interpretation in ‘My week with Marilyn’for which she was nominated for Best Leading Actress at the Oscar Awards.

Blonde could hit theaters in 2022. Photo: Special

What is Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ about?

‘Blonde’ will narrate the life of Monroe from her beginnings in the entertainment industry to her consolidation as one of the best actresses in Hollywood. A path that passed through abuse, addictions and mental problems, until finally the 36-year-old artist died at her residence in Brentwood Heights, Los Angeles, California.

As part of the cast, de Armas will be accompanied by great actors such as Adrian Brody, Julianne Nicholson Y bobby cannavale. In addition, it will have Brad Pitt as one of its producers.

Marilyn Monroe married writer Arthur Miller and before that, baseball star Joe DiMaggio. Photo: Special

The book on which this film is based is one of the most controversial of the actress, written by Joyce Carol Oates and with more than 700 pages, it details some of the most memorable and controversial episodes in the life of Marilyn Monroe.

