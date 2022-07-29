Ana de Armas is identical to Marilyn Monroe and these PHOTOS are the proof

Ana de Armas captivated everyone in the latest James Bond film as she was the new Bond girl, having gone from being the endearing companion of the most famous spy of all time to playing the most popular pop icon of the 50s and today, Marilyn Monroe.

And although much was said about who would be the actress who would play the iconic bombshell, having on the list names of actresses like Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts and even fans suggested the actress from ‘Euphoria’ Alexa Demie as the perfect option to play Monroe, but finally it was Ana de Armas who got the role, becoming the spitting image of Marylin Monroe.

The Cuban actress completely got into the skin of Marilyn Monroe, the woman that many consider to be the most sensual to date, for the new Netflix movie ‘Blonde’, which will arrive on the streaming platform sometime in 2022 and will portray the life of Marilyn Monroe.

The movie is a Netflix original production and it will be an adaptation of the acclaimed novel with the same title, written by Joyce Carol Oates and directed by Andrew Dominik, and although finally this film in honor of Marilyn Monroe will see the light this year, fans expected it to arrive earlier; However, at the end of 2021, the production announced that its release date would be delayed.

Rumors said that this was due to the high sexual content contained in the film, so its creators decided to postpone the premiere and change the version to a more moderate one about the life of the famous actress.

In the trailer for the film, the audience who was a fan of Ana and Marilyn was shocked, since the resemblance between the two is certainly impressive, but in addition to this, the challenge falls on the Cuban, who must try to overcome the performance of actress Michelle Williams and her interpretation in ‘My Week with Marilyn’ in 2011, for which she was nominated for Best Leading Actress at the Academy Awards.

What will Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ be about?

‘Blonde’ will narrate the life of Norma Jane Mortenson, better known as Marilyn Monroe, the film will show her beginnings in the entertainment industry until the consolidation of her career as one of the best actresses in Hollywood. Her career that she lived through abuse by husbands and lovers, addictions and mental health problems that led to her tragic death in 1962.

It is not yet known if the theme around her mysterious death will be on the tape, but again the incredible resemblance between the two has left fans anxious, who are already counting the days to see ‘Blonde’ even though the release date is still unknown.