Ana de Armas is prohibited for minors like Marilyn Monroe

The Motion Picture Association has decided to give a 17+ rating to “Blonde”, biographical film for Netflix about hollywood star Marilyn Monroe, “Blonde”starring Anne of Armsand written and directed by Andrew Dominicadapted from the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

The film began to take shape in 2012, but began to develop in 2019 and will be released this year. The story will not show the glamor of the late actress, but rather the more turbulent and darker part of her, hence the rating stipulated for older.

Its director commented that it is a film about the human condition. “It tells the story of how a childhood trauma shapes an adult divided between a public and a private self. It is the story of every human being, but it uses a certain sense of association that we have with something very familiar, through the exhibition to the media.”

Also part of the cast are Garrett Dillahunt, Scoot McNairy, Lucy DeVito, Michael Masini, Spencer Garrett, Chris Lemmon, Rebecca Wisocky, Ned Bellamy and Dan Butler.

Although the release date has not been given, the film is giving something to talk about in the cinematographic environment. Some images of the filming and how De Armas looks in her role as Marilyn have already been seen.

Ana de Armas and Marilyn

