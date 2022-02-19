“Ana de Armas is the most desirable woman on the planet,” says director of “Blonde”

The Australian director of the film “Blonde”, Andrew Dominik, in which the Cuban actress Ana de Armas plays the character of Marilyn Monroe, assured in an interview that the Havanan was “the most desirable woman on the planet.”

Dominik assured the Spanish newspaper The world that “Blonde” was going to be “the best movie you have ever seen”, and insisted that he does not believe that anything better will be seen this year because of the cowardice that is breathed in the world of art for streaming platforms .

“Anything you can see in series like ‘Euphoria’ or ‘The Deuce’ is much more explicit in relation to sex. What’s the point of censoring anything? It’s a lie, as I’ve read somewhere, that you see bloody cunnilingus with the the actress’s menstruation. But yes, the film teaches what it has to teach. Marilyn was raped, or so it is told, “said the director.

He added that he believes that the whole issue of censorship has to do with “that it is about Marilyn, that she is an American icon. It is a political problem. With any other character we wouldn’t be talking about anything.”

In relation to Ana de Armas, the Australian director only has praise for her, and affirms that she is the best actress with whom he has worked: “She is capable of everything and the effort she has made to reproduce Monroe’s accent, despite not English being her mother tongue, it’s unbelievable. Marilyn was literally slaughtered by Hollywood’s meat grinder. Ana de Armas is the most desirable woman on the planet.”

Dominik also revealed that the film that has occupied him for more than six years is merciless towards “American sacred cows”, adding that he is well aware of the MeToo movement.

This week it was news that the erotic film “Deep Water”, starring the Cuban Ana de Armas and the actor Ben Affleck, who until very recently were a sentimental couple, had already released its trailer and had a premiere date on the Hulu platform for March.