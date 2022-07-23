Ana de Armas: “it is important to put women in action movies in the light of rude women”

At the climax of “The Gray Man”, Anne of Arms wear a tactical uniform and run through the garden of a beautiful European castle while shooting a deadly weapon of small projectiles left and right to reach the operating room from which he has to extract a miniature junk whose possession moves the entire plot of the film of the russo brothers.

“It’s important to put women in action movies in that light, you know, and have that vision of it, and accentuate that part of the badass women.”commented during a meeting with the media regarding the premiere of “The Gray Man” in Netflix.

Ana de Armas plays Dani Miranda, a CIA agent who is suddenly inclined to help Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), an agent of a top secret program who is hunted by the agency itself.

Ana de Armas in a scene from “The Gray Man”. Photo: courtesy Netflix

The 34-year-old Cuban was thrilled that the Russos thought of her for this relentless action film in which she becomes the effective savior of the hero. “As soon as I got on the Zoom call with them and they introduced me to this character and the story, I was in.. And I wanted to work with Ryan again, I wanted to work with Chris again, and all this amazing cast behind me.”

She and Ryan shared the screen in “Blade Runner 2049”, and with Chirs Evans, the antagonist of “The Gray Man”, in the mystery story “Knives Out” (2019).

The training of Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is an actress who has gone from one role to another establishing herself as a star in Hollywood. The same in biopics like “Hands of Stone” (2017), as in science fiction films like “Blade Runner 2049” (2017) or dramas like “Wasp Network” (2019), by Olivier Assayas, or action tapes from 007 as “No Time to Die” (2021).

“I just loved the character”Ana explained at the same conference. “I love who this woman is and all of her background and her training and her mindset and how tough she is and how brave she is and all of that.”

It seemed to her that the focus wasn’t on being Ryan’s love interest. To play the role, Ana was trained, like the entire cast, by Chili Palmer, a former CIA agent who advised the production. “I was very lucky to have Chili to train me on the military side of the character and the mindset that goes with it.”.

Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling in a scene from “The Gray Man.” Photo: courtesy Netflix

He added that he had training to shoot “and put all this weight on these guns and, you know, just run. At first, I started running like a chicken with the vest on, I didn’t know how to move, squat or do anything, and I really enjoyed the (learning) process.”

He found this process fun, but “I also needed this other side of, you know, the psychological part. At the end of the day, you’re on a mission, you’re risking your life, and none of these other people are around you, they’re in the office, but in the end it is you who receives the shots, it is you who has to make a decision to solve the problem at the moment”.

Watch the trailer for “The Gray Man”: