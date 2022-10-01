Ana de Armas: Jamie Lee Curtis assumed that the ‘Blonde’ actress was unsophisticated for being Cuban

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed that Ana de Armas was a “young woman without experience or sophistication” new to Hollywood.

Both actresses starred in the crime mystery film Knives Out of 2019.

In a new interview with she Earlier this summer, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” he made when he first met de Armas.

“I assumed, and I say it with true shame, because she came from Cuba, which had just arrived,” he confessed.

“I assumed she was a young woman without experience or sophistication. That first day, I asked him things like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’”

When Curtis and de Armas met on the set of Knives OutDe Armas had already acted alongside Ryan Gosling in blade runner 2049 and had also starred in the comedy War Dogs from 2016.

Before acting in American films, the 34-year-old actress had been working in Cuban and Spanish productions for more than a decade.

Curtis went on to say that she had been so impressed with de Armas’s performance in Knives Out who offered to pitch Steven Spielberg with the idea of ​​her being cast as Maria in the director’s next film, West Side Storya role that Raquel Ziegler finally got.

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas in Knives Out (Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock)

the star of freaky friday He also told the publication that he wanted to introduce de Armas to his godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. She commented that she was surprised to learn that de Armas already knew Jake and had several contacts in Hollywood.

Coming soon, De Armas will play Marilyn Monroe opposite Adrien Brody in Blondefrom director Andrew Dominik.

The film, adapted from the 2000 historical fiction novel by Joyce Carol Oates, will premiere on Netflix on September 23.