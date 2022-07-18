Ana de Armas looks elegant in pleated pants and pumps

Which ones are the best pants to wear to the office? With tweezers, of course. This was confirmed Anne of Armswho continues to promote The Gray Manthe film in which he stars alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

How to wear pants with darts in the style of Ana de Armas?

The actress of Cuban roots, Ana de Armas, shared an image through Instagram where he is seen next to the cast of said film. In the capture, she wears an outfit that is definitely pure inspiration for the working girl’s wardrobe, as she combined a crop top with a pair of high-waisted pleated pants and pumps to seal the outfit.

The pleated pants They will undoubtedly have a leading role this and all future seasons. There is something about that pleat detail on the front of the garment that definitely adds power to any look, probably because until the 70s, they were considered an exclusive item of clothing for men.

For the upcoming Autumn-Winter 2022 season, we have seen them at Alberta Ferreti, Emporio Armani and Del Core, coincidentally, all Italian firms, since it is well known that if there is a fashion capital that produces immaculate tailoring pieces, it is Italy. After all, the pleated pants they are also hallmarks of a good tailored suit.