Ana de Armas looks radiant in a Louis Vuitton outfit of a miniskirt and a sweater

Anne of Arms looks radiant and very sophisticated in a black and blue louis vuitton outfit what did you wear with a lot of style and elegance, giving a very chic and feminine touch to her outfit, with which she looks spectacular from head to toe.

The actress attended a fashion show this French firm that presented its new clothing collection and held its event at the Salk Institute in California. For the occasion, Ana de Armas wore an impeccable and imposing outfit from pleated mini skirt black, sweater navy blue and waders to the knee, thus highlighting her silhouette.

She wore her hair up in a disheveled bun, or messy-bun; gold rings, earrings and bracelets, as well as a bag also Louis Vuitton, black with gold details. His natural makeup in shadows and blush, with delicate peach color, but lips in a red very feminine intensity that lit up her face.

The charming artist looks beautiful and her followers let her know in their comments on social mediawhere they write to her that she looks divine and also very seductive, with a sophisticated elegance but also very flirtatious that raises sighs.

His attire is also part of the FW22 collection by Nicolas Ghesquière, whom she does not hesitate to tag in her publication, also thanking him for the invitation to this new catwalk, which was attended by other celebrities of the stature of Phoebe Dynevor, Léa Seydoux, Emma Roberts, Miranda Kerr, Chloë Grace Moretz Y Samara Weaving.

The 34-year-old Cuban-Spanish is also about to release a long-awaited job, Blondea film in which he will play Marilyn Monroe and is directed by Andrew Dominic. It is expected to arrive Netflix in September and has already caused a stir for being the first film on the platform to be rated NC-17, rated C, adults only, in our equivalent.

“There is something in her to offend everyone“Andrew Dominik told Vulture about the project, of which there are many expectations and also a lot of interest, especially when it was revealed this classification of ‘suitable only for adults of legal age’ that has been given to it.

On the other hand, Ana de Armas also keeps a busy schedule with other projects. Action movie The Gray Man will premiere in July on Netflix, where he will appear alongside Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans; and also with this last actor he has just finished filming Ghosted, a tape for AppleTV+as she herself confirmed on social networks.