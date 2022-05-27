Ana de Armas looks stunning at Louis Vuitton show

Ana de Armas impressed everyone in her most recent appearance. The Cuban is an ambassador of good taste and glamor and she made it clear in a recent fashion show.

The Cuban actress was in the Louis Vuitton parade. The couture house presented its 2023 cruise collection at the Salk Institute in California.

Ana de Armas arrived at the event looking spectacular. The Cuban impressed everyone with her look that combined black and navy blue.

Ana was wearing a navy cashmere open-neck sweater with gold studs. She paired this piece with a pleated, padded mini skirt in soft black corduroy. According to the magazine shethis outfit of the actress is look 20 of Nicolas Ghesquière’s FW22 collection.

The shoes were high black boots from the brand itself, its Donna model. Ana also had a bag in her hand. Twist MM, with gold details as well.

The makeup and hairstyle was in the hands of Jenny Cho, who turned Ana into a model. The Cuban wore her hair up and simple makeup, where only the red lipstick stood out. Undoubtedly, these years in Hollywood have made Ana de Armas a star.

“Thank you Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquière for receiving me in this incredible show!” the Cuban posted on her Instagram account.

The Cuban has pending this year the premiere of the Marilyn Monroe biopic, which has grabbed quite a few headlines for its high sexual content. In addition, the tape has also been filmed Ghosted, where we have seen her very complicit with Chris Evans.