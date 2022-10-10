“Ana de Armas makes me healthy envy”

Blanca Suarez is experiencing a very special moment in his career and, in full search of interesting projects, He has remembered his dear companion Ana de Armaswith which he coincided in ‘El Internado’ and to which he now assures have a “healthy envy”.

In addition, the actress, who has just returned from her well-deserved and luxurious vacation, has also confessed that would like to go to ‘Survivors’but with one important condition.

COMING SOON: What is the app you use the most? Tinder? Being in love…

WHITE SUAREZ: Tinder no, it would be ugly. The one I use the most is WhatsApp, because it is the one to talk, for leisure, to catch up and, also, for work.

Q.: What photos do you keep most fondly?

BS: Photos with my family, with friends. But I don’t usually do many. On trips, I forget and then regret it.





Q.: You have just returned from the Maldives and Italy.

BS: Yes, it had been a long time since I went on vacation for two weeks in a row.

Q.: Are you able to enjoy yourself when you don’t have a job or are worried about being called back?

BS: I worry, but I know there are things I can’t control, like being offered a job.

Q.: What did you want to be when you were little?

BS: I was drawn to the world of makeup. I started Audiovisual Communication, but I didn’t finish.

Q.: What projects are you with?

BS: On October 28, the Álex de la Iglesia film ‘Cuarto passenger’ will premiere and I’m closing projects, but I won’t shoot again until January.

Q.: Ana de Armas, with whom you coincided in ‘El internado’, is succeeding. Are you still in contact?

BS: We haven’t talked for a long time, but I find his success wonderful, it makes me healthy envy. It’s nice to see someone succeed.

Blanca and Ana de Armas were together in the series ‘El Internado’ several years ago..

Q.: Do you like to cook? Would you go to ‘MasterChef’?

BS: No, I cook terrible. I would go to other reality shows, like ‘Survivors’, if there were no cameras.