Ana de Armas managed to revive Marilyn Monroe

Realistic and heartbreaking are the adjectives that this film by director Andrew Dominik and produced by Brad Pitt, Scott Andrew Robertson, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Tracey Landon deserves for me as a viewer.

In its opening scenes, the film recreates the experiences of the first years of life of the daughter of an alcoholic and mentally disturbed woman, who from a very young age was made to feel responsible for the absence of her father and was blamed for the broken family, so much so, that she was about to die at the hands of her own mother for considering her the cause of her fate as an abandoned woman.

Ana de Armas claimed her acting talent in this film not only for assuming the challenge of the language without the prejudice of the native accent, which, evaluated by those who speak English as their first language, was a performance with great ease.

Also with this role, Ana de Armas was able to show that if she was well directed, she could enter the story of an icon and reincarnate it, without hurting any susceptibility as unfortunately happened with another Netflix production in which she was given the role of the traumatic passage of the life of a compatriot from Miami, whose story was caricatured.

Back to Blonde, it must be said that the film at times exhibits a somewhat slow dramaturgical development. However, it must also be remembered that it recreates the American society of the first decades of the 20th century, which, although it was already among the first powers of the world, had not yet reached the overwhelming pace of life that we experience today.

What can remain in the feelings of those who decide to see Blonde. Well, the certainty of going back in time to a phenomenon from which not even the most unprejudiced societies have been able to free themselves, and that is the fact of the woman with a beautiful face, a graceful figure and endowed with sexapil, to prevail by her talent she must have the willpower and sufficient character, capable of preventing their physical charms from outweighing their intellect.

And this ability to impose herself on the world did not exist in the ill-fated life of Marilyn Monroe, hence both the person who created her character and the other men who approached her always saw and used her as an object.

Unfortunately, his defenses to face him did not exist because the lack of a father figure with whom he grew up and the one that his mother made him suffer, were placed as a priority in his existence for the perennial search for a father in each and every one of the relationships that he had. He even maintained when he was part of a love triangle.

A significant passage of the film opens the curiosity to investigate the worldly customs of one of the most emblematic presidents of the USA, John F. Kennedy, who is attributed in this plot the role of the influential man who opportunistically uses favors sex of the celebrity of the moment.

Very good for Ana de Armas and the rest of the cast that brought the life of Marilyn Monroe to this day. I leave the proposal of possible prizes to the film critics. As one more spectator, I do believe that she deserves them.