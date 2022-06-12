Ana de Armas’ Marilyn Monroe will offend everyone

Almost now a myth (due to constant delays and alleged disagreements between the director and the producer), Blonde it will become the first Netflix movie to have an NC-17 rating (prohibited for those under 17 years inclusive). Beyond the possible high erotic or violent content of the film centered on the figure of Marilyn Monroe, Andrew Dominik, director and screenwriter of the film, revealed that he understands the classification because the film has something that “will offend everyone.”

In interview with vultureDirector of The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford Y Kill them softly expressed surprise at the NC-17 rating in the United States. Despite the bewilderment, Dominik believes the MPAA’s age rating is on point, as the biopic, which adapts Joyce Carol Oates’ book of the same name, is an unflinching portrait of the life and struggles of the iconic Marilyn Monroe. instead of conventional production.

“It’s an interesting time to come out Blonde. If it had been released a few years ago, it would have come out just as the Me Too broke and it would have been an expression of everything that happened. It’s a movie that certainly has a certain morality about it. But swim in ambiguous waters because I don’t think it’s as simple as people think. I want to see. It contains things capable of offending the whole world », he declared.

Despite being labeled a biopic, it should be remembered that Blonde It is a fiction novel and not a biography as such. Therefore, the portrait of Marilyn Monroe that will be reflected in the film does not have to be what actually happened, which, on the other hand, allows the film to have greater creative freedom, similar to the false biopic that Valérie Lemercier directed. about Céline Dion with line up.

