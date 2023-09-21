Ana de Armas meets her friend, actress Claudia Alvarino, at her home

Photo: Claudia Muma | Instagram

Text: Editorial Cuba Noticias 360

Ana de Armas met her friend, Cuban actress Claudia Alvarino. Both the actors maintain a friendship over time due to which they have become an example and a reason for constant congratulations from those close to them.

“Finally with my happiness,” Claudia, known as “Muma”, wrote on her Instagram profile along with some photos with de Armas, in which they are both enjoying a garden and a glass of wine . For her part, the Cuban “Marilyn Monroe” shared her friend’s post on her Stories.

The two young women met in April when Ana de Armas traveled to the Caribbean island to celebrate her birthday in her homeland, and Muma received her at José Martí International Airport with a warm embrace in a video, Which went viral.

The Cuban woman celebrated her 35th birthday among friends at the now-famous Cuban Art Factory. She was accompanied on the trip to the island by her current partner, Tinder Vice President Paul Boukadakis.

Muma and de Armas have known each other since studying together at the National School of Art, but despite their years, distances and work schedules, they always find moments to reunite and celebrate their friendship.

The publication of the co-director of the children’s company La Colmenita was quickly filled with comments praising both women and even jokes about whether de Armas had granted parole to his friend.

Regarding Ana de Armas’ work projects, it was recently news that the director of her upcoming project ballet dancerCompleted the first editing cut, and announced in an interview that the film and the actress’s character would be limited to the first 15 minutes to two hours of the film.

For her part, Muma has accompanied La Colmenita in its productions in Puerto Rico where she presented the musical “La Cinderella”.