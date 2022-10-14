Ana de Armas’ movie is Netflix’s biggest flop

After weeks of expectation and promotion, Blonde came to netflix last September 28 with Anne of Arms as protagonist. The film is based on the life story of the iconic and unique Marilyn Monroe. In fact, that is why the excitement for its premiere was immense and many fans were anxiously awaiting it. However, it should be noted that this film is not what everyone expected to the point that it has already become a great failure.

Yes! The fact of seeing again Marilyn Monroe on screen it had excited the fans, but it definitely did not end up exceeding expectations. Although the performance of Anne of Arms was highlighted and much applauded, the rest of the film left much to be desired. The great proof of this is that, at present, it is one of the worst premieres of recent times on Netflix. And, it was thanks to the statistics of the recent releases that this was completely in evidence.

On many occasions it happens that the productions of the streaming giant exceed the number of reproductions in their second week of publication. But, in this case it was not what happened, but rather that it ended up sinking. Well, in his early days on screen, Blonde garnered a total of 37.34 million hours viewed. Then, in the second, it added a total of 17.41 million hours played worldwide.

These figures, without a doubt, are less than those expected for Netflix and any of its films. Moreover, in total the feature film added 54.77 million hours viewed in 12 days. Something that is very distorted from what, for example, happened with The luckiest girl in the world which, in three days, achieved 43.08 reproductions. At the same time, Day shift In its first three days, it added a total of 56.51 hours viewed and in the second week it reached 63.39 million views.

And, although Blonde It is not a film that has taken a lot of production, because its budget cost 22 million dollars, the truth is that it disappointed. Because, for more than Ana de Armas did an exceptional job, it was not enough to attract the attention of the spectators. In addition, the specialized critics have not favored it either.