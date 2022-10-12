Ana de Armas: movies with the actress that you can see on streaming platforms | Blond | Marilyn-Monroe | deep water | netflix | Prime Video | HBO Max | SPORT-PLAY

Anne of Arms, whose real name is Ana Celia de Armas Caso, is an actress who began her career in Cuba (country of birth) at the age of 16. She subsequently moved to Madrid (Spain) to seek other opportunities in the world of acting and thus work in other films.

Later, the young woman moved to Los Angeles to get more roles that challenge her as an actress. This is how she worked knock knock (2015) and War Dogs (2016), but the film that helped make her a more well-known figure was the sci-fi feature blade runner 2049 (2017).

In 2022, thanks to her performance as nurse Marta Cabrera in the mystery film Knives Out (2019), Ana de Armas was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical.

Currently everyone has started talking about the artist due to her participation in the movie ‘Blonde’, a film that premiered on September 28 on Netflix and in which she plays the main character: Marilyn Monroe.

In this context and for you to learn more about the actress’s work, below, we share a list of the films in which she appears and you can see on some streaming platforms.

gun friends (War Dogs)

It is a tape that tells the story of two friends who decide to set up a company to sell weapons, because of this they begin to earn a lot of money. Their business grows to such an extent that they get a 300 million dollar contract with the United States government to arm the troops of that country’s army. The story is based on an article in the magazine rolling stone which was written by Guy Lawson. Is available in HBOMax.

blade runner 2049

It is a science fiction feature film, whose story is set 30 years after the original film. On this occasion, a replicant blade runner named K (being created by genetic engineering) discovers the remains of a replicant woman who apparently was pregnant, something that is impossible. Therefore, K decides to find out if the child exists to locate him and thus avoid a possible war. you can see it in Netflix, Claro video and Paramount plus

Deep water (DeepWater)

It is a suspense film, based on the homonymous novel by Patricia Highsmith. Here, Ana de Armas shares the leading role with Ben Affleck. The film tells the story of Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple who do not love each other and so that her wife does not abandon her family, she is allowed to have several lovers. Everything flows smoothly until Melina’s lovers begin to die one after another and suspicions fall on Vic. The feature film is on Prime video.

Between knives and secrets (Knives Out)

It is a mystery movie that tells the story of a novelist named Harlan Thrombey who invites his family to his mansion to celebrate his 85th birthday party, however, the big celebration is affected when his housekeeper finds him dead and the Police say it’s suicide, but someone thinks it’s not. The tape is on Netflix.

No time to die (No Time to Die)

It is the twenty-fifth James Bond film, but the fifth and last to feature Daniel Craig as James Bond. On this occasion the agent has left the service; however, he must return to fight a villain who has dangerous technology. It’s in First video.

the gray man (The Gray Man)

It is a film that mixes suspense and action. The story is about a CIA agent who is sent to find another agent who has become a fugitive after being betrayed by the agency. The tape is available in Netflix.

Blonde

The story is based on a book of the same name that tells a hidden side of Marilyn Monroe that few knew. The film can be seen at Netflix and in it Ana de Armas plays the famous actress.