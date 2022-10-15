Ana de Armas’ net worth and how much she charged per movie

Anne of Arms She is, without a doubt, the actress of the moment. The movie ‘Blonde’, in which she plays the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, has positioned the Cuban at the highest level internationally. Although Ana de Armas has many years active and his television and film projects They have been the ones that have really led him to the success he currently enjoys. Projects with which, by the way, he has won a large sum of money. ‘Cosmopolitan USA’ has made a brief summary of the salaries that Ana de Armas has received for her latest films, and we assure you that you will be surprised to know them.

It is estimated that Ana de Armas received $700,000 for the movie “Deep Waters”, in which she shared a set with her former partner, Ben Affleck. On the other hand, for her role in the ‘film’ ‘No time to die’, Ana received a total of $ 70,000, an amount ten times less than the previously mentioned. In ‘The Gray Man’, a film in which she has worked alongside Regé-Jean Page –the Duke of Hasting in ‘The Bridgertons’–, the Cuban woman added $400,000 to her checking account. For the famous movie ‘Blonde’, the exact amount of the check that Ana de Armas received is not known, but considering that she is the protagonist, we have no doubt that it will have been a much higher sum than those already mentioned.

J. Merritt/Getty Images

On the other hand, Ana de Armas has also been an ambassador for high-level firms such as Estée Lauder, although it is also unknown at what price she made this type of advertising. But, ultimately, and as recently reported by ‘Celebrity Net Worth’, a portal dedicated to calculating the salaries of celebrities, Ana de Armas would have a total net worth of 6 million dollars. A figure totally deserved after a whole adolescence and youth carving out her career as an actress.