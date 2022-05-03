Ana de Armas’ next film will be a spin-off of “John Wick”

Cuban actress Ana de Armas continues “with everything” in Hollywood, and it was revealed what her next project will be, which will once again present her as an action girl.

If everything continues as before, without unforeseen events, the fourth installment of the John Wick saga, “John Wick 4”, is less than a year from its premiere.

The film, one of the most iconic of the actor Keanu Reeves, left us his first image a few days ago, but his adventures will no longer be the only ones in this story, as a new protagonist joins him, and she is none other than Ana de Armas .

The Cuban has been chosen to star in the spin-off of the saga, “Ballerina”, whose filming will begin this summer.

According to the portal SensacineDe Armas had been in talks for this role for months, and now the production company Lionsgate officially announced his entry into the franchise.

The Cuban already had a small appearance in the third installment, “John Wick 3: Parabellum”, where she played a dancer who in turn trains to become a hit woman.

However, the potential of the character was not wasted, as the producers decided to give him a chance with his own film.

This is the second time de Armas and the “Matrix” star have met, after meeting on the set of the Eli Roth-directed film “Knock Knock.”

“Ballerina” will be directed by Len Wiseman, veteran of the “Underworld” saga (Underworld), while the script will be in charge of Shay Hatten, who will already be in charge of the story in the third installment and “The Army of the Dead”. ”, the worthy zombie movie directed by Zack Snyder.

News of De Armas’ involvement in the John Wick spinoff was confirmed this week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where Lionsgate has shown a short teaser for “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

In this event, other films from various networks were also confirmed, the most anticipated being those from the Marvel Studios company, which announced that Bad Bunny will star in a installment of Sony Pictures’ “Spiderverse”.

Likewise, upcoming installments of “Ghostbusters”, “Venom”, “The Hunger Games” and other Spider-man villains were confirmed.