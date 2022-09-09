Ana de Armas: “Playing Marilyn pushed me to very dark places”

Blonde has been surrounded by rumors and controversy since long before its director, Australian Andrew Dominik, began shooting it more than three years ago. And in that time it has been generating the kind of excessive expectations that almost no film is able to satisfy. Its premiere took place yesterday at the Mostra, and therefore it is early to know how far it has remained from that unattainable bar. Suffice it to say that it is an extraordinary, monumental, overwhelming film. It is unthinkable that it does not end up present in the list of winners; and that she does not obtain the Golden Lion, in fact, it would only be understood in case the jury prefers to reward her by awarding the Volpi Cup to Ana de Armas. The work that the Cuban actress offers in the skin of Norma Jeane Baker, better known throughout the world as Marilyn Monroe, is portentous.

That said, Blonde now promises to provoke the same division of opinion that Joyce Carol Oates’ book of the same name on which it is based once did. Both Oates’s and Dominik’s are works of fiction, which at times alter and at times invent details of the real life of the actress and her icon in search of a spiritual and symbolic truth about her. Those most critical of Oates’ text accused her of using conjecture and lies to subject Monroe to the same kind of exploitation she accused others of, and the same kinds of arguments may be thrown against the film.

The woman who occupies the center of Blonde, in any case, is more than a victim. Yes, she is portrayed as a woman trapped in a body sculpted by other people’s fantasies, tortured by a succession of rapacious men. Above all, however, the film is determined to provide him with the respect and recognition that has historically been denied him. This purpose serves to contextualize the most striking fabrications that its footage includes, and that to a large extent explain why in the United States it has been classified as an “adults only” film: in one of its scenes, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy forces Marilyn to perform fellatio on him —and he is portrayed as a monstrous being—; in another, producer Darryl F. Zanuck rapes her in her office, and watching them makes it impossible not to think about the stories that the victims of Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood moguls have made public since 2017.

backbone axis

Ultimately, the backbone of Blonde is precisely the disconnect between the sexual goddess myth created by Hollywood—through peroxide, false eyelashes, tight dresses, and wobbly stilettos—and the woman who tried to survive. crushed by him, disgusted with her own sexuality, at war with a body that gave her no children and a succession of abortions.

“The film is the story of Norma Jeane, but little by little Marilyn takes over the story; the two characters feed each other, they need each other”, De Armas explained yesterday to the press. “Playing them required a very hard process of immersion that pushed me into very dark places, but it was there that I found her connection with her, with her pain and her trauma.”