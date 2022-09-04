Ana de Armas practiced for three hours a day to get closer to Marilyn Monroe’s accent

Cuban actress Ana de Armas revealed that she practiced three hours a day with a vocal coach to perfect her accent on the set of Blondethe film where she plays Marilyn Monroe.

“It was about looking at his facial expressions, his mouth, the roundness of his lips, how he showed his lower teeth and why the ‘o’s were like that. Someone’s voice is more than a specific accent. It says much more than a person”, declared De Armas to L.A. Times about the particulars of the training he went through to get closer to Monroe’s inflections.

To add more difficulty to the matter, De Armas recounted how he carried out this training while doing 12-hour shifts on the set of Knives Outwhich was released in 2019.

De Armas also said that he came to believe that Monroe’s vocal affectations were a manifestation of his emotional needs and distresses.

A few weeks ago, the 34-year-old Cuban star had commented that it took him nine months to achieve a Monroe accent.

“It only took me nine months of dialect training, and practice, and a few ADR sessions [regrabar el diálogo después de la filmación]”, De Armas told The Times of London.

“It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried,” she added.

Blonde It will be released on September 8 and, after the trailer was released in early August, the critics were hit with the Cuban accent.

Nevertheless, the actress also received the support of many, including Brad Pitt. The Hollywood star, who is also the producer of the film, did not hesitate to praise Ana de Armas for her performance.

During an interview for Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the premiere of his latest movie, Bullet TrainBrad Pitt responded to criticism about the Cuban accent of the protagonist of Blonde.

“She does it phenomenally,” said the actor, also acknowledging that thanks to her the project could come to fruition.

“It’s a difficult dress to fill,” she added, referring to the fact of interpreting nothing more and nothing less than Marilyn Monroe.

The protagonist of Troy added that they spent 10 years preparing this film and “it was not until we found Ana that we were able to carry it out”.

Others who have come out in defense of the Cuban actress are the heirs of Monroe. Nick Woodhouse, president and chief marketing officer of Authentic Brands Group, which owns Monroe’s estate, told TMZ that “Ana has artfully captured the essence of Marilyn’s voice.”

According to Woodhouse, “she was known for her breathing, which was actually a tactic taught to her by a therapist during her childhood, to help her overcome a stutter”; in his opinion, the accent is not a problem in playing Monroe.

“Marilyn has served as a muse and inspiration to fans of all genders, all ethnicities, and all walks of life, and her influence will only continue. There are no rules when it comes to how an artist can pay homage to her legacy, ”said the heir.

For his part, Marc Rosen, president of entertainment for Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, said in a statement reproduced by Variety that “any actor who takes on that role knows they have big shoes to fill.”

Still, Rosen added, “Based on the trailer alone, it sounds like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the movie in its entirety!”

In 2017, after his success in bladerunnerDe Armas spoke about the difficulties he had finding work in Hollywood due to the Latin accent and typecasting.

“People just know all the ‘yeses,’ but I’ve heard a lot of ‘noes.’ When I auditioned for Blade Runner I was at a point where nothing came out of me, because of the accent, that you’re Cuban but you don’t look Cuban… After the third audition with Denis and Ryan they took a while to call me and I was convinced that They were going to tell me no for the same reasons I had been hearing for months,” he said.

“For me it was totally unexpected to have broken that barrier with this film because normally they give you the opportunity to be yourself in a smaller one, but with a film like this they tell you ‘we love you as you are, it’s good that you are like that, that you have accent’ for me was very crazy. I didn’t believe it,” she confessed.

