Ana de Armas, radiant in white and bright after being applauded in Venice

The actress has reappeared at the Deauville Festival to continue promoting Blonde, the long-awaited film in which she gets into the skin of Marilyn Monroe.

Ana de Armas has activated the “Hollywood diva” mode and there is no one to stop her. The Cuban actress has reached personal and professional maturity, and this also carries over to her chameleonic personal style: she turns everything to gold.

Two days ago received a 14-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his work on Blonde, the biopic about Marylin Monroe, and now continues its triumphal walk through Europe. After shining on the red carpet of the Mostra with a coral dress by Louis Vuitton that was breathtaking and stunning diamonds, the interpreter has once again trusted the French house to become the great protagonist of the Deauville Film Festival.

Ana de Armas in a white and gold dress by Louis Vuitton. | Reynaud Julien / GTRES

Ana de Armas has worn in this luxurious French town located on the coast of Normandy a beautiful white dress decorated with gold embroidery all over its surface. It looks nothing like the pink design that she wore in Venice, where she posed with Adrián Brody and Brad Pitt, but it is just as spectacular on the body of the actress who became popular in Spain with the series The intership.

This ability of Ana de Armas to shine with a thousand and one different faces is unique and differential. It doesn’t matter if it’s a tuxedo with a frilly shirt like the one Alexandre Vauthier wore at the London preview of knives out in 2019; if you put a design that is a whole ode to metallics; or if it shows us the versatility of a three-piece navy blue suit when the spotlights focus on it.

It is always hypnotic to look at her. But it is that now that she has gotten into the skin of Marilyn Monroe, she seems to have found the confidence to dare with red carpet designs only at the height of the biggest in Hollywood.

Ana de Armas in a white dress with gold embroidery. | Reynaud Julien / GTRES

He is banging on the door of this select club that he is gaining access to in his own right. His look in Deauville, where he has left all the prominence to the sophisticated loose-fitting tunic dress with long sleeves designed by Louis Vuitton wearing discreet jewelry and a natural beauty look in makeup and simple in terms of hair, which has been styled in a low bun parted in the middle.

I wish this tour of film festivals and promotion of Blondewhich will be released in theaters later this month, a few days before Netflix includes it in its catalog of on-demand streaming content.