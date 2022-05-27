Ana de Armas reappears with a change of look with the hair color that takes years away and that triumphs among the famous

Ana de Armas has joined the list of celebrities who have said yes to

reddish tone in her hair. You know, this color has always been a somewhat daring trend that feels great and is an original way to change your look, but without being too daring. The versions of this tonality are infinite and

getting it right is easy since there is one for each type of skin or hair. However, it seems that this season is going strong. The proof? The change of look of Julia Roberts, that of Alejandro Sanz’s daughter now that of

Anne of Arms.

The last time we had seen the actress, she wore that medium dark hair that she had chosen in recent years and which was accompanied by that curtain bangs that look so good on her and that is already an essential part of her most characteristic image. However, we do not know if due to the script’s requirements or her own taste, Ana has preferred

brighten your hair with a new color of hair. And yes, she has opted for a

blonde with reddish undertones that you will fall in love with.

The actress has been photographed during the filming of the latest film she is working on and in these images she appears wearing a

orange blonde most interesting. We could say that it is

a golden copper with contrasts and strategic points of light which is a perfect option to say goodbye to blonde. The experts at Jean Louis David confirm that “copper is

very easy to carry and has orange reflections that are blurred on a chestnut or brunette base for a sober and elegant result».

In addition, experts such as Raquel Saiz, director of Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz. add the great possibilities that this color has: «Coppers

They are shades that stand out and provide light beyond the blonde. On darker hair and faces I like to use them in the form of reflections to

revitalize hair, especially at the end of summer, taking advantage of the tan. Instead, on blonder hair, I prefer to apply full coverage and achieve that enigmatic look. You dare?