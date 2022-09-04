Ana de Armas received good news for her role in Blonde and celebrated it on her Instagram account

In September, Netflix will premiere Blonde, one of the most anticipated movies for the north fallnot only because it is the imposing challenge of bringing back to life an iconic woman of the time like Marilyn Monroe, but also because the one who gives life to the role is one of the actresses of the moment. Anne of Arms has stated the obstacles he faced in preparing for the shootbut has not stopped sharing the excitement for the next premiere.

Blonde is a film directed by Australian director Andrew Dominik, based on the novel of the same name written by Joyce Carol Oates, who highly valued Ana’s work in the production: “Andrew directed Ana de Armas so well that she actually became Marilyn. I never thought a male director could immerse himself so well in a female brain,” the writer revealed to the magazine. Vanity Fair a few months ago, after seeing a provisional version of the film.

Ana de Armas proudly boasted that her next film Blonde was recognized by La Biennale di Venezia @labiennale – @labiennale

The premiere will be on September 23 through the platform and although there are still a few weeks to go before the public can judge her performance, Ana has begun to taste the honeys of success. One of the best news for the production is that the film will be part of the official selection of the 2022 Venice Film Festival. which begins on August 31 and has been labeled as one of the must-sees.

In the preamble to the event that brings together the best of cinema, the account of The Venice Biennale published a photograph on Instagram that moved the Cuban actress, where it shows her characterized as Monroe and stands out at the bottom: “One of the most anticipated films of the last two years is Blonde, by Andrew Domink. It is better that you discover the film for yourself, along with the extraordinary performance of Ana de Armas”. After the publication, she shared the image in her stories accompanied by the emoji of a heart.

But not everything is happiness in the run-up to the premiere, Ana de Armas has been criticized for her Cuban accent, despite the effort she made during filming to minimize it, as she revealed in some interviews. After the release of the trailer, some people lamented that the one who plays Marilyn Monroe is not an American actress. The debate took place mainly on social networks.

Netflix presents the preview of Blonde, starring Ana de Armas

Faced with growing criticism, his colleague Brad Pittwho is also the founder of the Plan B company that produced the film, defended it: “We had been working on it for 10 years [con su productora]. But it was not until we found Ana that we were able to advance to the finish line. It’s great in it,” he said in an interview for Entertainment Tonight and emphasized the complexity involved in the interpretation of an actress who left her mark on the artistic medium.

“All I want to do is work. All I want to do is achieve something challenging and show myself that I can do it.” declared Ana de Armas to Vanity Fair in 2020, shortly after finishing filming Blonde.