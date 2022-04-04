Ana de Armas receives an award at the 30th edition of the Union of Actors of Spain

Cuban actress Ana de Armas received an award at the 30th edition of the Spanish Actors Union Awards, held at the emblematic Circo Price Theater in Madrid. This organization selects by voting the most outstanding actors and actresses in the different demonstrations, regardless of whether or not they are members of the union.

One of the honorees, although she was not present to collect the award for work reasons, was De Armas. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, for this award. I feel very happy. Thanks for the support and recognition. I would have loved to celebrate with you. kisses from the set ghosted”, published the artist on her Instagram.

At the moment, Ana is filming the American adventure and romantic action film ghosted which will star her and the popular Chris Evans. The film does not yet have a release date. However, the pace of her recordings prevented her from participating in the ceremony.

The Cuban was nominated in the Best Actress-International Production section for the film no time to die. In addition, she shared the category with Penélope Cruz for official competition and Lola Casamayor for Luis Miguel: The series.

This year awards were given that belong to performances in film, theater and television of works from the years 2020 and 2021, because the previous gala had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Three special awards were presented during this year’s ceremony. The Lifetime Award for the extensive professional career over several decades of certain artists.

Also, the Special Prize of the Union, which recognizes the work and social commitment of a person or entity. And the Women in Union Award granted by the Secretary of Equality of the Union for its commitment to equality.

Figures of the stature of Petra Martínez, Ángela Molina, Javier Bardem, Guillermo Toledo, Alba Flores, Óscar de la Fuentes and many other personalities from the Spanish entertainment world were recognized at the meeting.

The Union of Actors and Actresses is the professional and independent union created for the defense and vindication of the interests of the profession in the cultural, social and labor order in Spain.

In turn, it currently has some 2,630 members and has held its gala annually since 1991. An event in which it is the acting professionals themselves who recognize the excellence of their peers.