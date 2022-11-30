Ana de Armas receives the “Best Actress” award from the Critics Choice Association’s

The increasingly famous Cuban actress Ana de Armas was the winner of the Critics Choice Association’s, in the “Best Actress” category.

As predicted since the premiere of the movie “Blonde”, the work of Ana de Armas in the film is worthy of applause and awards.

This, due to the fantastic way in which the Cuban developed the character of Marilyn Monroe, with which she impressed the public and critics. In fact, the most demanding film critics in the United States and the world assure that this is the most prodigious work of the Cuban Bond Girl.

Therefore, the performance of Ana de Armas did not go unnoticed by the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television, awarding her the Best Actress award. It is the most important seventh art critics association in North America, noted for its demand for excellence.

As reviewed Telemundo, Apparently, the 34-year-old artist was unable to attend the award ceremony; however, she was present virtually. In this sense, after announcing herself as the winner of the award, she expressed her gratitude to this organization for such an honorable recognition, offering a memorable speech.

Likewise, Ana de Armas said she was privileged to achieve this “Best Actress” award from the Critics Choice Association’s, precisely with Blonde. In this way, she again affirmed the way in which she gave herself to this leading role, assuring that for her it was a dream come true.

Ana de Armas never imagined herself as the Critics Choice Association’s Best Actress

Through her words upon receiving the award for Best Actress from the Critics Choice Association’s, Ana de Armas made a revealing confession. Apparently, the Cuban artist affirmed that she never imagined that she would achieve a role as important as Blonde, with which she could achieve this triumph.

As he said, he always dreamed of playing a role as significant as that of Marilyn Monroe. However, he also said that this desire felt somewhat unattainable because it is difficult to achieve this type of opportunity in this demanding environment.

“Blonde is the movie I’ve always dreamed of making, and so often in my career I thought I’d never get the chance to do something like that,” he said. She then indicated that she wasn’t just referring to the opportunity to play Monroe, but the opportunity to bring out her potential as an actress.

“I’m not just talking about playing Marilyn Monroe,” said Ana de Armas, in her speech upon receiving the Best Actress award. “I’m talking about the opportunity, an opportunity that would really make me feel like I was breaking free of labels,” she further expressed.

Once again, the Cuban actress mentioned the limitations that Latino artists have in a medium as demanding as cinema. Therefore, she assured that receiving opportunities like these is not something that happens every day, for which she feels very grateful with the production of Blonde.

After the premiere of Blonde, various media outlets claimed that Ana de Armas would receive Best Actress awards, and not only from the Critics Choice Association’s. Consequently, it is estimated that this prodigious performance will not go unnoticed by the public. Academy of the Oscars, in its next installment.

More Cuban News

DIMECUBA es una empresa para llamar a cuba, con promociones en Recargas Cubacel. Además ofrece el servicio de viajes y envíos a Cuba. Dirección: 3750 W 16th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33012, Estados Unidos. Horario: lunes a viernes de 10:00 a 20:00 y sábado de 9:00 a 17:00. Teléfono: +1 786-408-2088.

If you like these Cuba News, mark 5 stars: