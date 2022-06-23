Ana de Armas recovers her most ‘chic’ bangs in her next (and long-awaited) film

in the last few months we have experienced changes of look for all tastes: those who have been bleaching their hair for a long time will find in Helen Lindes the inspiration to recover its natural color; on the contrary, Clara Lago has dared with a radical transformation by script requirements: a platinum blonde with dark roots that her partner has loved. Shooting a movie is one of the reasons why actresses sit in their hairdresser’s chair, to get into the skin of a new character and, like Clara, Ana de Armas has also just presented the project that premieres alongside Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page or Chris Evans. We anticipate that in the film plays a secret agent with an irresistibly haircut chic in which the bangs are not missing.

Bushy bangs and Parisian cut

The Cuban actress has published this frame of his new Netflix movie, the gray man, with great enthusiasm: “Meet the untraceable agent Dani Miranda.💥”, she has written next to this publication in which a beautiful Ana de Armas appears with long hair above her shoulders and resounding bangs that have already given much to talk since the beginning of 2022. Danna Paola or Princess Sofia of Sweden have already surrendered to the charms of the trendy horizontal cut, of which experts highlight how good it looks with short hair and the best tips to fix it from home: “It rejuvenates, it gives a very cool and, in addition, it works with any color of hair. If you have a layered cut, comb it forward and with volume. It is advisable to apply a little foam to mold it, dry it with a dryer with a round brush and seal the result with lacquer”, they point out from the Blow Dry Bar salon.

As for the cut, Alberto Sanguino, an expert from Llongueras, clarifies that it is the sharp bob that triumphed in Paris at the beginning of the 20th century and that adapts to different lengths: “The main characteristic of this hairstyle is that it’s very polished and shiny and the tips should always be tucked in gently”explains the hairdresser, “you can choose the length of the hair you want, that is, from the jaw to the shoulder”. As for the infallible technique to achieve a finish like Ana de Armas, Sanguino reveals his professional trick: ” When you’re nearing the end of the strand, turn your wrist slightly to the left so the ends are tucked in and not curled.”

summer trends

The conclusion is that her new film confirms what we already knew: Ana de Armas looks great with bangs. For those who have fallen for the charm of the look, the hairdressers reveal that the XL version of the cut will be very popular in summer: “They will continue to be the hair accessory par excellence for medium lengths and longer hair,” announces Eduardo Sánchez, director by Maison Eduardo Sanchez. The hairdresser advances that “those for the less daring will coexist in perfect harmony -such as side bangs or the absolutely flattering curtain bangs, open in the middle and blended with the rest of the hair on the sides-, with the longer, blunt bangs that reach almost to the eyes and that frame the face like few others”.