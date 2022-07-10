Ana de Armas reincarnates iconic moments as Marilyn Monroe

The Cuban Ana de Armas will be the one who will play Marilyn Monroe in the new film that will recount the life of the legendary Hollywood actress.

By Patrick Varela

In mid-June, the first glimpse of the Blonde trailer was revealed, the biofilm that will recount those unforgettable moments in the life of our beloved Marilyn. Ana de Armas (Knives Out, James Bond: Specter. Deep Water), will be the one who will play Norma Jeane Baker, better known as Marilyn.

The film will be based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates: Blondework that she herself considers fiction and that should not be considered as a true source.

Marilyn Monroe moments

The trailer shows some of the moments we remember most in the life of the beautiful actress: her interpretation of Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend in Gentlemen prefer them blondefilm responsible for one of Monroe’s most iconic roles as Lorelei Read.

In addition, it is in this installment where she wears the unique dress with a huge pink bow. Another moment is the creation of the emblematic photo in a white dress, being lifted by the New York subway, in the film The Seven Year Itch. Moment that apparently cost her marriage to Joe DiMaggio by not agreeing that she exhibited herself in such a way.

The tape will also show Marilyn’s personal life, divided into three parts. The first will be that of Norma Jeane Baker, an innocent and beautiful young woman growing up in orphanages who spent her entire childhood and adolescence in search of fame, money and security.

The second will address the actress, singer and sex symbol created by Hollywood who replaced her natural beauty with that of a star based on hair products, dental braces, false eyelashes and red lipstick. Marilyn carried the guilt and shame of a woman used by a macho and misogynistic culture, which demands her sexuality from her but does not allow her to use it as she wishes.

The third person is “Blonde” a symbol of purity, innocence and excellence at even religious levels. A character that Oates mentions one can be transformed and not necessarily born that way.

