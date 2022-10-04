Ana de Armas remembers how her sad departure from Cuba was

Actress Ana de Armas recently offered an interview where she recounted the difficult moment when she decided to leave Cuba.

Without a doubt, one of the hardest life experiences that Cubans abroad have is precisely having had to leave the Island behind. Although, in most cases, this represents a change for a better life, the wound left by in the soul is never erased.

Apparently, like many Cubans in exile, for actress Ana de Armas one of the most tragic episodes of her life was leaving Cuba. Thus, she revealed it a while ago when she offered an interview for the portal AnOther, Where did he tell this story?

According to the protagonist of the film Blonde, being born and raised in Havana is one of the greatest fortunes she received. Although her living conditions were possibly not the best, she felt very happy with her family, neighbors and friends on the Island.

“You’re in a country where you don’t have much contact with the world, you’re like in a bubble,” the actress confessed, alluding to forced isolation. “In a way, that makes you focus on life and friendships instead of all the noise,” she recalled, also seeing it from a positive perspective.

Likewise, Ana de Armas told how she began to take her first steps as an actress on the streets of the Cuban capital. “I grew up barefoot, running on the rocks on the beach, swimming. My friends and I put on plays for the neighbors,” she recounted.

That was how, finally, his acting talent allowed him to reach the cinema; although he failed to flourish in the way he hoped. Thus, he understood that he deeply loved his country, but that he had to leave if he wanted to develop artistically.

Ana de Armas, before leaving Cuba: “I knew I had to leave there to grow”

Also, the actress Ana de Armas recounted with some nostalgia that despite loving being in Cuba, her departure was necessary for her own good. Certainly, being there she was able to develop her career as an actress in some way; however, she was aware that this would not allow her to get where she wanted.

Apparently, since he was young he watched some movies like the Titanic and longed to be part of productions like that, thus making his talent known. However, this would be practically impossible if he stayed in Havana; and that was how he decided to go after his dreams, leaving part of his life behind.

“My heart belongs to Cuba, but I knew I had to leave there to grow up,” said actress Ana de Armas in her interview. “I was always aware of the very low ceiling that Cuban artists unfortunately have… I knew I had more to do, more to learn,” she added.

“I grew up watching everything from ‘Titanic’ to ‘Terminator,’ but I always knew reality was so far from my reality,” he said.

As a result, taking advantage of his Spanish roots, he emigrated to Spain where, at the age of 18, and despite not knowing people in the middle, he achieved important steps. In this way, less than a month after his arrival, he conquered television and got a role in the series “The intership”.

However, Ana de Armas comments that those first months outside of Cuba were very hard; mostly because of nostalgia.

“Being alone in Spain was very hard; It never crossed my mind to go back, but it was hard, ”she recounted. “I had never been anywhere else before and it was a huge culture shock,” she went on to add.

Finally, luck smiled on him and with effort and dedication he arrived in Hollywood where has broken paradigms, and today is a commendable film actress.

