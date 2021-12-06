Ana De Armas replacing Scarlett Johansson in “Ghosted”

CINEMA





The actress will star opposite Chris Evans in director Dexter Fletcher’s film

Ana De Armas will return to work alongside Chris Evans: the actress recently seen also in the last film of the James Bond saga takes the place of Scarlett Johansson in the movie Ghosted of the director Dexter Fletcher .

Ghosted, which will later be available in the Apple catalog, is described as a romantic action-adventure film. However, its plot is still unknown.

Scarlett Johansson, also many times alongside Evans in Marvel movies, left the project due to a busy schedule. The production of the film decided to anticipate the timing of the film and Johansson was forced to step back not being able to reconcile her commitments with the shooting. Hence the decision by the production to focus on de Armas, one of the most requested actresses at the moment after the appreciated performances in Knives Out And No Time to Die. Recently De Armas also participated in the filming of the Netflix film The Gray Man directed by Joe and Anthony Russ and is also one of the possible protagonists of the spin off Dancer by John Wick.

Ghosted is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of Deadpool And Zombieland. The film is part of a long list of films that Apple wants to make with the participation of Hollywood big names. Between these: Finch, with Tom Hanks; Swan Song, starring and produced by Mahershala Ali; The Tragedy of Macbeth Joel Coen, with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; and Emancipation, by the director Antoine Fuqua and starring and produced by Will Smith.