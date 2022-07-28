Ana de Armas reveals her incredible transformation as Marilyn Monroe | Celebs U

Karina Espinoza

The actress looks identical to the Hollywood star in ‘Blonde’, her new movie.

In March of this year it was announced with great fanfare that Netflix was finishing what would be its most daring film, rated only for adults, and the first to tell the story behind the myth of Mairlyn Monroe, the spoiled blonde of Hollywood. Now, a few months later, you can already see the first trailer for ‘Blonde’, starring Anne of Arms and directed by the controversial Andrew Dominic.

From those first approaches to history based on the novel ‘Blonde’ by Joyce Carol Oates from the year 2000, the expectations about what this story can tell are high, and now it is confirmed that people do not expect little, because in the premiere of the first trailer, the great resemblance between Ana de Armas and Marilyn is striking, and not only by appearance, but by what their attitudes transmit.

It was through her Instagram account that Ana shared the first images of her playing Marilyn, which earned her an avalanche of compliments, among which the word “Goddess” stood out with an advantage.

Ana’s advance with the images was crowned this Thursday with the launch of the first trailer which, from what has been seen, confirms that ‘Blonde’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year, even more so because it is known that the protagonist convinced the stubborn and obsessive director with a single casting.

For now, beyond the emotion caused by the obvious, it should be noted that this film managed to overcome all the adversities of the past Covid-19 pandemic, and has already debuted in the Cannes Film Festival with good reviews and will soon be doing its thing in Venice. But only a few will have the privilege of seeing it on the big screen, because for now it is known that Netflix plans to have it only in streaming, since it has not confirmed its limited exhibition in theaters, as it has done with other films.

Did you like the trailer?