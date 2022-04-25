Ana de Armas reveals her most intense film

Actress Ana de Armas reveals the role that has required the most preparation to start shooting.

Anne of Arms is at its best cinematographic moment, since we have been able to see it in films like daggers in the back (2019), James Bond: No Time To Die (2021) and now it has just released Deep water beside Ben Affleck. But without a doubt, his most intense work has been Blondethe biography of Marilyn Monroedirected by Andrew Dominic and that it is based on a book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oatespublished in the year 2000.

In a recent interview, Anne of Arms has commented that: “It took me a year to prepare for that: Research, accent and everything you can imagine. Reading material, talking to director Andrew Dominik for months and getting ready to start. It was three months of non-stop filming, like a crazy show.”

while preparing to Blondethe actress had to shoot her scenes of no time to die and they left him very little time for the physical training of his moments of action. Since he commented that: «I had like 10 days in two weeks of training. It wasn’t much for everything I had to do and that made me nervous.

“And then on top of that, Daniel Craig got injured. That’s why I had to postpone my shooting and go back to doing Marilyn Monroe, which is completely different from everything else, emotionally, mentally and physically. Then three months later I had to go back to London and go back to being a Bond girl. All that training I did is gone and forgotten! But it all worked out, and I was working with the best possible team, and they made it happen, so I’m happy with that.”

In the end, the character Anne of Arms in no time to die called Paloma shocked the viewers of the film and many hope that it will make a spin-off. While Blonde It may be one of the most controversial movies of Netflix.