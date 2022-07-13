Ana de Armas reveals new details of Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off movie

Ballerina will land in theaters next year, the first spin-off film of the already iconic John Wick action saga that will feature Anne of Arms (Blonde, No Time to Die, Daggers in the Back, The Invisible Agent) in the title role.

At the moment not much is known about the plot of this new action thrillerexcept that it revolves around a young assassin seeking revenge against the people who killed her family.

Precisely this character had a brief appearance in the movie John Wick 3: Parabellum, where a dancer is seen who is also training to be an assassin.

In a recent interview for Elle, Ana de Armas shared new details about the film Ballerinaconfirming that they already have a new screenwriter for the project she directs Len Wisemann (Underworld, Jungle 4.0, Total Recall).

Since joining the production, the actress considered it vital to hire a female writer for the film Ballerina. After interviewing “about five or six female writers,” the team ultimately hired the Oscar-winning actress, director, and screenwriter. emerald fennell (A promising young woman).

“It was really important for me to hire a female writer, because up to that point when I got involved with the project, there was just the director, Len Wiseman, and one other guy. And I was like, ‘That’s not going to work.’ to five or six writers. We hired Emerald Fennell, of which she was very proud,” said Ana de Armas.

Thus, Emerald Fennell will join the Ballerina script along with Shay Hattenknown for writing the screenplays for Army of the Dead and John Wick 3: Parabellum.

If everything goes fine, the film Ballerina will be released in theaters on March 23, 2023. Meanwhile, here we remind you of all the action movies that will arrive throughout 2022.