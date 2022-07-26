Ana de Armas reveals what was the most “horrible” part of her romance with Ben Affleck

These days the actress Ana de Armas promotes the film The Gray Manwhere he shares a cast with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

This, plus other future projects such as the film Blondewhere she will get into the skin of the great Marilyn Monroe, has turned the spotlight of the media on the Cuban.

Recently, Ana de Armas was on the cover of the prestigious magazine she, from the United States. There, along with impressive photos that show her beauty, the Cuban actress was honest about aspects of her personal and professional life.

The 34-year-old not only commented on her childhood in Cuba, how she lives now and future projects, but also on a topic that placed her in the media spotlight.

And that was Ben Affleck, with whom he ended a relationship in January 2021. Time before the Batman actor made public his romance with Jennifer Lopez, his current wife.

Precisely in that interview with sheAna de Armas revealed the most “horrible” thing she experienced next to Ben Affleck: harassment by the paparazzi.

That was the reason why the Cuban decided to leave Los Angeles and move to New York.

“It became a little too much. There is no way out”, admitted Ana de Armas. “It’s a city with bright lights that keeps you anxious all the time, you always have that feeling that there’s something you don’t have, that you’re missing something.”

After the break with Ben Affleck, many media stated that the actor did not want to leave Brentwood, the city where his three children and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, live.

So everything seems to indicate that it was Ana de Armas herself who decided to end the romance.