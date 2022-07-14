Entertainment

Ana de Armas says that the harassment of the media for her relationship with Ben Affleck was horrible

Actress Ana de Armas appears spectacular on the cover of the American edition of the magazine she of the month of August, where he talks about his career in Hollywood and confesses that the attention and constant photographs around his relationship with Ben Affleck were “horrible”.

The Cuban-Spanish actress also explains that this was one of the reasons why she decided to move away from Los Angeles. The romance between Affleck and De Armas was the cause of several scandals, since the actress -who premieres the film this month The Gray Manwith Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and directed by the Russo brothers – moved in with his partner for only a month.

“Going through that helped me confirm that this city was not for me,” explains De Armas in the interview with she. “It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

Currently, the actress lives in an apartment in New York where she enjoys the company of her partner, Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis.

In addition to the imminent release of The Gray ManDe Armas stars in the film Blonde, where she plays Marilyn Monroe. Both projects will presumably be available this year on the Netflix platform.

