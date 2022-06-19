Ana de Armas shares her secrets for enviable skin

With the recent premiere of the trailer for “Blonde”, the biographical film of Marilyn Monroe produced by Netflix, thousands of Internet users have set their sights on Anne of Armswho will be in charge of bringing the iconic actress to life.

And it is that in the clip published last Thursday, the Cuban actress can be seen personifying who is considered one of the most beautiful women in the history of cinema.

His cool and amazing appearance resembling Monroe, has made some Internet users revive the beauty tips that Ana de Armas follows to maintain an appearance of infarction. And today we share it with you!

The rigorous beauty routine of Ana de Armas

According to the famous, her routine is quick and simple, but that does not stop it from being rigorous. It all starts in the morning, with 3 easy steps: cleansing, serum and sunscreen. At night, a deep cleansing and serum are essential for hydrated skin.

One step that Ana never skips is sunscreen, because since she lived in her native Cuba, she has enjoyed outdoor activities, something that exposes her skin to the sun’s rays.

While their products with quality ingredients get most of the credit when it comes to your skin, De Armas recognizes the importance of applying these products. For this reason, you will never see the Cuban apply a cosmetic roughly, always by tapping and exerting light pressure.

Another step that is prohibited within your routine is aggressive exfoliants. In her place, Ana de Armas opts for home remedies; one of her favorites is the result of mixing sugar and different oils.

“I didn’t really have products that I could apply to my skin either, because in Cuba that’s not something you usually have. My awareness of taking care of my skin and protecting it occurred as I was growing“, revealed in 2021 during an interview with Allure.

