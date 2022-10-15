Entertainment

Ana de Armas shines on the red carpet remembering Marilyn Monroe

Anne of Arms is one of the actresses of the moment with new projects like “El Hombre Gris” or “Blonde”, where she plays the great Marilyn Monroe in his darkest and saddest role. The Cuban looks almost the same as Marilyn in the movie and she wanted to represent her in the best way on the red carpet.

By this we do not mean that Anne of Arms cloned the outfits of Marilyn Monroebut took the elegance and sensuality of the mythical actress when it came to dressing and merged them with her own style in a pair of dresses impressive that we will analyze below.

