Ana de Armas shines on the red carpet remembering Marilyn Monroe

Anne of Arms is one of the actresses of the moment with new projects like “El Hombre Gris” or “Blonde”, where she plays the great Marilyn Monroe in his darkest and saddest role. The Cuban looks almost the same as Marilyn in the movie and she wanted to represent her in the best way on the red carpet.

By this we do not mean that Anne of Arms cloned the outfits of Marilyn Monroebut took the elegance and sensuality of the mythical actress when it came to dressing and merged them with her own style in a pair of dresses impressive that we will analyze below.

In Venice, Ana de Armas channeled Marilyn Monroe in a pink dress and diamond necklace. Photo: Tom+Lorenzo.

The first stop on the “Blonde” tour was at the Venice Film Festival. Over there, Anne of Arms presented with a fabulous dress signed by Louis Vuitton. The design was in satin pink, with a deep V-neckline, a belt and a pleated skirt with a long train, which was accompanied by a beautiful diamond necklace, long wavy hair and pink makeup. A look that definitely Marilyn Monroe would have used

After being in the Italian city, the team moved to Hollywood where the official premiere of the film was held. What Anne of Arms is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, the brand is responsible for designing most of the clothes that the actress wears on the red carpet.

This case was no exception and the young woman opted for a brilliant dress of the French firm. Ana posed in front of the cameras with a piece with a V-neckline, a fitted body and a mermaid tail studded with small silver and gold sequins that stood out on the actress’s skin.

Related news

Louis Vuitton was the actress’s chosen designer for all of her red carpet appearances. Photo: Telva.

Lastly, we find Anne of Arms at the San Sebastian Festival in Spain. To walk on the red carpet, the brunette opted for a two-piece set from Louis Vuitton with a black skirt with a column cut and a large cut that matched her long-sleeved crop top with small gold fringes.

Simple to choose accessories such as hair and makeup, the interpreter of Marilyn Monroe She favored black ankle-strap sandals and small diamond earrings.

Anne of Arms received a fourteen-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival at the end of the film’s screening. We haven’t seen the movie yet, but with their looks we make sure Marilyn Monroe I’d be proud

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!