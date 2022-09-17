Ana de Armas shows all her charms in this dazzling vintage car

Ana de Armas, in addition to her acting career that is on the rise, also frequently surprises in automotive jewelry, falling in love with a spectacular model where all her charms appear in detail. We show you…

September 16, 2022 7:31 p.m.

Ana de Armas is one of the most spectacular actresses in Hollywood, standing out for her talent and beauty that radiates on the big screen, managing to conquer the entire public. who applauds his interpretation after each film project as it happened during the screening of the biopic “Blonde”, where she gave life to the unforgettable Marilyn Monroe, an interpretation that was applauded and received excellent reviews.

The professional side is going from strength to strength, becoming at the same time one of the most sought-after faces to be the image of important beauty brands and a model on the covers of international magazines.

Secondly, Her past romance with Ben Affleck is no secret to anyone, a relationship that was surrounded by many rumors of separation until they announced the final goodbye, leaving the movie “Deep Waters” to rememberproject where they began their courtship.

Although her sentimental history is in the past, Ana de Armas continues to rise in success and shine with excellence in her workfilling her instagram with beauty and gaining more and more followers.

It is worth noting the image of the actress who won thousands of compliments, after posing in front of a vintage car like the amazing Aston Martin DB5, elegant model that offers a maximum speed of 233km/h, 4L inline six engine, power of 282hp, comfortable internal space plus a luxurious exterior that draws attention from its classic essence.

Ben Affleck’s ex displays her beauty in front of this special model, showing all her charms and mixing speed with beauty, making her fans fall in loverevealing the fascination for such distinguished bodywork that is part of the favorites in the classic automotive collection.