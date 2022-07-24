Ana de Armas shows high-waisted pants in summer trend

That Anne of Arms being a movie star doesn’t mean your styling tips may not be the simplest and most realistic we have heard. It has managed to become over time a style muse for all women who want to look elegant and stylish, but without sacrificing comfort.

Therefore, it is not unusual that the Cuban actress, Ana de Armas, know from experience that you will always be well dressed if you go to the black color timelessness. There is precisely a formula that those who know the most about fashion are betting on, regardless of their age. It doesn’t matter whether they are 20, 40 or 60 years old, the aesthetic solution that always, always works, goes through a monotonous alliance of garments in which black is the main protagonist.

How to wear high waist pants according to Ana de Armas?

Ana de Armas with pants at the waist in trend. Ricky Vigil M

On this occasion we see reflected, once again, that the black pants at the waist it’s a essential that can serve as a starting point to build a perfect total look in black. The styling It couldn’t be simpler: everyone has one in their wardrobe to which they can also add a black bag and a matching long-sleeved top. From here on, the set accepts certain licenses: for example, to include different colored buttons or a highlighting eye makeup like the one you chose of weaponsthis will help break the monotony of black.

Where else have we seen the trend of wearing high-waisted pants?

high waist pants have emerged as one of the trends essential in this 2022. Although contrary to what used to happen in other times, now they are not defined by an unequivocal singularity, but coexist with medium shots or some that flirt with styles that reigned at the beginning of the century such as the cargo or flared pants. But, even so, and thanks to renowned firms such as Etro, Chanel, Dior or Louis Vuitton, among many others, they have managed to carve out an indisputable niche in the coming months, to make us dream of a thousand and one possible outfits.

in ether

High-waisted tailored pants, an announced trend for 2023. Etro/Gorunway

in chanel

High-waisted pants and flared boot by Chanel, Resort 2023. Chanel/Gorunway

at dior

Dior suede high-waisted trousers in its Resort 2023 collection. Christian Dior/Gorunway

at louis vuitton