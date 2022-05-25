Ana de Armas stars in a spy thriller with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling

Ana de Armas continues to position herself in Hollywood. Now the Cuban will star in a spy thriller for which she has already been featured in the media. The Netflix tape has just published the first official posters.

In its Instagram account, Netflix published the posters of The Gray Man. This film has Ana de Armas among its protagonists and is accompanied by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Dhanush.

This film, in which Ana de Armas will appear, is by the Russo brothers, who have directed blockbuster films such as avengers: infinity war Y end game. Esteban McFeely accompanies them in the direction.

The film tells the story of Court Gentry, a CIA veteran. Being betrayed by his agency, he becomes a fugitive and Lloyd Hansen, his former colleague, is put in search of him.

Ana de Armas will play Dani Miranda, a CIA agent. The Cuban announced on her Instagram the premiere of the film and said that the trailer will be released on May 24.

Also in the cast of the film are, among others, Wagner Moura, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick and Billy Bob Thornton.

As referred dead line, The film is based on the 10-book series by Mark Greaney. The film will hit theaters on July 15 and a week later it will be on Netflix.

This film in which the Cuban will be is an action film in the style of 007 and cost more than 200 million dollars, becoming the film with the highest budget on Netflix.