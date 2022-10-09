Ana de Armas stars in her own Polanskian thriller in this Spanish cult work with a Berlanguian retranca

It always fascinates us when a film that we know (in hindsight) to have had a low budget manages to do wonders and a consistent and impressive film. But let’s not fool ourselves budget constraints are a pain and sometimes they lead to what many could understand as “blunders” that tarnish the whole, preventing other virtues from being enjoyed.

It is true that we do not always have to go through certain problems if they prevent us from enjoying the film (everyone has the right to their red lines), but sometimes other eye-catching or interesting items can be found when the benefit of the doubt is offered to films with guerrilla cinema resources.

That’s why I know that today’s recommendation can generate certain drawbacks, and I am not ignorant of them, but I honestly believe that there are values ​​in ‘Anabel‘ really fascinating than the same wouldn’t own with a bigger budget.

The terror of sharing a flat

Because sometimes, more budget implies responding to more demands that refine the proposal in order to make it more salable. This is not the case with this Spanish cult film, available through Amazon Prime Video (also on FlixOlé and Filmin), that even with meager resources, Antonio Trashorras manages to get the film he wants almost every time. And this is a classic Roman Polanski-esque thriller, plus details from committed and bile-laden comedy by Luis Garcia Berlanga.

Here he uses the triangle of Ana de Armas, Rocío León and Enrique Villén to develop a story of intrigue and psychological tension at times surreal. The first two interpret two roommates of different character, the first works as a waitress and enjoys the night a lot while the second spends almost all her time studying oppositions. Both need to cover a room to pay for the floor.

That’s where the character of Villén comes in, a 50-year-old unemployed man who manages to convince them to rent the remaining room to him, who, in the following days, tries to serve them as much as possible to compensate for their delays in payment. But since his arrival Disturbing interactions will begin to occur and even strange phenomena will begin to occur that will uncover some secrets buried in that house.

‘Anabel’: mental and housing crisis

Through the paranoid atmosphere, an intricate yet simple script and mostly black and white surreal images, Trashorras makes a subtle but poignant piece on the devastation of the economic and housing crisis that maintains all the validity and the poisonous load.

With very clear references that are noticeable in each choice of shot and montage, he creates a film that boasts in homage but works by itself. It is not exactly an digestible film, despite the fact that its grateful 75-minute duration suggests otherwise. Even some problems arising from its limited budget are evident.

I’m aware of them and they don’t make the experience any easier, but I don’t think you should avoid appreciating some of his interesting ideas or that unrepentant character with which he decides to tackle gory topics. In addition, small details can be seen in the interpretation of De Armas that anticipate the great star who will end up starring in ‘Blonde’. It’s only fair to give him the benefit of the doubt.

