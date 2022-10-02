Ana de Armas’ statements about “Blonde”: “I felt very angry…”

A few days ago it premiered on Netflix “Blonde” the film directed by Andrew Dominik, which tells the story behind Marilyn Monroe. From the day of its premiere, it was positioned among the most viewed films on the platform. And it is that since the first images of Anne of Arms playing the American diva, thousands of people assured that this new film was going to be a success.

The film begins by telling the life of little Norma Jeane, the real name of Monroe, and some traumatic experiences he had to go through in his childhood. Although some parts of the film involve fiction, other sequences tell real events that the icon experienced. “I admire his courage. Sometimes we think he was born Marilynbut we do not take into account who he was in his childhood and in his youth,” said the actress during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival.

Of weapons told the audience that at some points during the shoot “there were sequences where I felt very angry about what was happening. But Dominik told me that I shouldn’t express that anger, that she couldn’t have dealt with it.” Furthermore, she added that the most important thing during filming was trying to understand how Monroe He lived his life without limits. Of course, playing a role of such caliber was not an easy task. In fact, after reading the Joyce Carol Oates novel that inspired the film, the actress studied thousands of photographs, videos, audios and films.

On the other hand, the interpreter expressed that another of the keys to embody this role was to try to make the emotions real. Because of this, in some moments her own feelings came to cross with those of Marilyn. “The movie is about what she felt. It’s the kind of job an actor doesn’t get often,” the actress concluded.

Of weapons, put all his efforts and dedication for this role so he perfected his accent for 9 months. In fact, just 8 years ago he didn’t even speak English, so to this day he did a very good job learning this new language. Nothing more and nothing less, she positioned herself at the top putting herself in the shoes of one of the most iconic divas in the United States. As of today, the film is available to watch on Netflix.

