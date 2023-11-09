Ana de Armas stops following Gal Gadot on social networks

Recently, it was revealed that Cuban actress Ana de Armas has stopped following Israeli actress Gal Gadot on social networks. Seeing this, fans of both the actresses have started speculating on the possible reasons.

Online solidarity with Palestine amid the conflict in Gaza has prompted many social media users to express their anger towards Gal Gadot, one of Israel’s top ambassadors to Hollywood. Actress Ana de Armas has provided the perfect excuse.

It is common knowledge that the Wonder Woman star, who was born in Israel 38 years ago, staunchly defends her country and supports almost all of its military’s actions, having served in it due to her country’s mandatory military service. It’s over.

Recently, it was revealed that the actress was planning to host a screening of a 47-minute Israeli propaganda video, provided to her by the military, which depicted atrocities allegedly committed by Hamas.

Gal Gadot went from “Imagine” to “Carnage” very quickly https://t.co/0sgdYRpXNU – Remi Kanazy (@Remroum) 7 November 2023

This sparked a wave of ridicule on social media, with users questioning the authenticity of Gadot’s actions on screen and referencing her change of heart from her “Imagine” performance to her stance on “Genocide”.

In the same context, Ana de Armas, of Spanish-Cuban origin, stopped following Gal Gadot on Instagram, which has been interpreted as a statement against the actions of the Israeli military. Ana de Armas’s followers amplified her action on social networks, sparking a viral debate about the situation of the actress.

The continued ridicule of Gadot and criticism of Israel’s propaganda campaign has led to an uptick in online jokes, with some accounts highlighting how the community’s focus has shifted from Gadot’s story to Ana Day’s actions. Weapon.

None of the actresses have reacted to these particular incidents. While Gadot has continued to post on Instagram about various issues, without commenting on the situation in Palestine, Ana de Armas has maintained a low profile, without updating her publications or her stories on the platform.

Shockingly, the State of Israel has spent millions of dollars and countless hours in a propaganda war and the entire effort has promptly failed with the ‘actress Gal Gadot’ bomb being dropped by Ana De Arma Update. pic.twitter.com/AKVM4zQmUP – PJ Harvey Norman (@BenjaminMiller) 9 November 2023

